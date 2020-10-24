Members of Kiwanis DayBreakers have presented Julie McCartney at SAFE of Columbia County with its first Community Cares Recognition Award to honor the achievements of community members that work hard behind the scenes to help others.
The certificate of achievement reads: “For outstanding work in the field of Domestic Violence, providing resources for the victims of abusive relationships, and fostering a caring environment for healing to begin. For educating our younger teens and children about healthy relationships.”
According to its website, SAFE is Columbia County's only provider of confidential advocacy and emergency shelter for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking.
All of SAFE's services are free, and available to anyone affected by violence.
Crisis line
503-397-6161
Toll free Crisis line
866-397-6161
For more information about SAFE, visit https://safeofcolumbiacounty.org/#
