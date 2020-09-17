Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy Maria Trask is being recognized for her efforts to save the life of a traffic accident victim.

Deputy Honored

Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley honored Deputy Maria Trask with a life saving award during a ceremony last week.

On Sept. 9, Trask was returning home from a class at the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) in Salem when she spotted a car crash on Highway 30 near milepost 15. Emergency medical personnel had not yet arrived. Trask evaluated the injuries and applied a tourniquet to an adult male. Once medics and other emergency services arrived, Trask resumed her drive home.

Following the incident, an Oregon State Police trooper informed Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley that Trask’s actions saved the life of the adult male, who had a severe hemorrhage in his left artery.

Trask has worked at the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office for five years and recently transferred to the patrol division. She has been attending the Basic Police Academy at the DPSST.

Pixley presented Trask with a life saving award for her actions to save the traffic crash victim.

“Today we honor Deputy Trask for her commitment to helping others and the quick thinking that saved a life,” Pixley said in presenting the award Trask in front of her training class at the DPSST.

