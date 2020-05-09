St. Helens High School has announced the selection of Maximus Jones as the Elks Teen of the Month for April and Mackenzie Carlson has been selected as the Elks Teen of the Month for March.
According to a release, Jones is a great young man, full of humor, energy and a willingness to participate in all sorts of activities that help make a strong high school.
“I was surprised,” Jones said. “It was something I have strived for but had no idea if I would every receive. It’s a real honor to be recognized for this award because it shows hard work does not go unseen.”
“Maxi is a young man who could charm the pants off of a snake, and who isn’t afraid to check in, give his best, and share a sense of humor for the ages,” St. Helens High School teacher Jessica Blount said.
Jones participated in football, baseball and wrestling. He has also been involved in student council and was an assistant in the counseling and attendance office. He has been a volunteer umpire for St. Helens Little League and worked in many fundraisers for school causes, such as the Safe and Sober party.
Jones said he is planning to apply to be an inside electrician apprentice with IBEW. He has been involved in the two-year student pre-apprenticeship R&R at the high school which he said gave him, “unmatched experience in the construction field.”
Jones said he believes his greatest quality is his ability to lead others to work together and get things done.
March Teen of the Month
Mackenzie Carlson is described as an outstanding student, leader, and athlete and is the type of student that makes a high school a great place to be due to her energy and willingness to give and be positive, according to the release.
Carlson has been very involved in school activities, especially sports and student government. She participated in school leadership for three years and is currently the ASB Vice President. While helping to lead the school she also competed and was outstanding in a soccer, track, golf, and basketball and was awarded All League honors in each sport she participated in including soccer where she was All League all four years of high school and team captain for the last two.
St. Helens High School teacher Kyle Brayton said in her four years of high school Carlson has made quite an impression on people.
“Mackenzie is an impressive athlete that works hard to do well in her classes while also improving the school community,” Brayson said. “She is friendly, outgoing, and a valuable member of the Class of 2020. Seeing Mackenzie grow to be a leader not only in the classroom but also on the soccer field, basketball court, golf course as well as at SHHS school assemblies has been a true joy.”
“Mackenzie is a very warm and determined young lady who has found her voice to be a leader of hundreds of her peers,” Teacher Jessica Blount said.
Carlson also gives to others by collecting books and passing them out at the Toy and Joy event, being an outdoor school student leader for two years, working in blood drives and for the past three years and she has delivered holiday cards and cookies to Avamere residents, according to the release.
After high school Carlson said she plans to pursue an associates degrees in psychology at Portland Community College while joining the Cadet program to eventually become a police officer.
Carlson said one of her best qualities is that she is a hard worker and has a big heart.
