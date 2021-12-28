Megan Brown has been selected as the Elks Teen of the Month for November.
Megan is described as an outstanding student, leader and volunteer at St. Helens High School.
The main reason for selecting Megan as our Elks Teen was her leadership in class.
In her civics class she had always been a voice of reason and a very willing participant in class discussions and group activities which put her on a list of possible Elks Teens, but what really set her apart was her idea for class.
Her civics class was doing a unit on politics and Megan really got into what was being discussed and thought it would be a good idea to have a class election. She emailed her teacher to propose the idea, worked with other teachers to develop the idea and then with the help of her civics teacher watched the plan turn into a great success. The students ran for a kind of class president/representative to the legislature in Salem. Kids were nominated or nominated themselves and then got up in front of class and explained why they were the best candidate.
Megan was one of those candidates and even though she did not win in the primary, she certainly gave it a good try.
After the primary came a general election in which candidates had to field questions from students and then vote and decide the winner. This was the best of the year and it is too bad it was not live streamed as it would have shown just how smart, well spoken, interested in important issues and how capable our students are. It was an unbelievable success and Megan was the reason.
Megan is also a competitive cheerleader and is a volunteer coach for the special abilities team called the Monarchs.
Megan plans on attending school at the College of Southern Idaho to major in nursing next fall.
Megan is an outstanding young person who really tries her best to learn and get the most out of every school day. Our school and class are better due to Megan being a part of it.
The Teen of the Month is a partnership between the St. Helens Elks Club and St. Helens High School designed to recognize student achievement.
