St. Helens High School (SHHS) is pleased to announce that Johan Alonzo Lopez was selected as the Elks Teen of the Month for October.
Johan said that It personally came as a shock to him. He never thought that he would even receive such an award. He also said it honestly motivates him to do more and see what else he can accomplish.
Johan has been involved in leadership. He is the Vice President of the Environmental Club. Formerly he was involved in leadership serving as Freshmen and Junior Class Vice President. He helped with small high school events during his time in leadership. He decided to take some time to focus on college and high school this year but he does miss serving as Class Vice President. However, he does plan to continue his community service beyond leadership.
Johan is a very personable young man. He gets along well with others and other students listen to what he has to say, which is a lot. He is not shy to state his opinion and make his feelings known. All in a good way, of course. He works hard to do good work and takes school very seriously.
He plans to continue his education after high school but is am still undecided on where exactly he wants to go to school. He is also unsure about what to major in but he does know that he would love to do something relating to Forestry, biology, or maybe even agriculture!
Johan would like to thank his teachers for everything they do and the staff at SHHS for all of their help as well as a big thanks to his friends and family. He hopes this makes his mom proud!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.