Members of the Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District honored one of their own on Dec. 24.
The district crew congratulated Lt. Scott Nielson on his retirement after 25 years of service.
Scott began as a volunteer in Chapman in 1995. He became a full-time employee in 2000 and achieved the rank of Lieutenant in 2016.
Not only was he a firefighter and emergency medical technician (EMT), but Scott oversaw and managed the fire agency's communications equipment, according to a post on the Scappose Fire Facebook page.
"The entire SRFD family wishes you the best, Scott! You leave some big shoes to fill. #happyretirement," the Facebook post reads.
