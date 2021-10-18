Shirley Frigaard, of St Helens, is the RSVP’s Volunteer of the Month for October.
Frigaard has been volunteering for the First Lutheran Quilters group for about four years. The quilts the volunteers assemble go to the nationwide organization Lutheran World Relief. The quilts are shipped twice a year to third world countries. The group also keep a small portion to be used locally and are given to the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) for foster kids.
Frigaard also volunteers with the St. Vincent de Paul at St. Frederic Church helping local families in need.
“I’m really grateful for you to come and recognize people," Frigaard said when receiving the RSVP honor. "I think we should all do something, and I’m able to do something I enjoy. If we all just did one thing it would make a difference.”
“We love her," Beth Hunnicutt, another quilter in the group said. "She is a really efficient quilter.”
In statement from the RSVP organizers thanked Frigaard for her community service.
"Thank you Shirley for giving so generously of yourself to our community," the organizers said.
Columbia County Retired Senior and Volunteer Program (RSVP) is a nonprofit senior support organization located at 270 Columbia Blvd. in St. Helens. To reach the office, call 503-397-5655, or see RSVP's Facebook page at, www.facebook.com/columbiacountyrsvp.
