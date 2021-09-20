The St. Helen High School (SHHS) Wind Ensemble has been selected to perform a concert hour at the 2022 Oregon Music Educators Association State Conference in January.
They will be performing for K-12 music educators from all over Oregon during a 3-day conference and All-State event on Jan. 14 in Eugene.
"This has been a goal for the program, and for myself, and I am so happy that we finally get this experience," SHHS Director of Bands Noelle Freshner said. "Putting this ensemble out in front of respected colleagues, including my own former music teachers, is both exciting and terrifying. I can tell already that this is the best SHHS Wind Ensemble we have had since I started working here in 2007, and I can't wait to show them off!"
The St. Helens High School (SHHS) Band Program has been selected as the Oregon Schools Activ…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.