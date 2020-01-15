St. Helens High School is pleased to announce that Isaac VanHook has been selected as the Elks Teen of the Month for December.
Isaac is a very unique person who is full of enthusiasm for school, life, friends and fun. He is one of those rare students who never has a bad day and always has a smile on his face. You can see that he really enjoys every day he spends here at school and if you see him at an event or volunteering you see that same happy kid who is just excited about what he is doing and what the possibilities are.
When Isaac learned that he was selected as the Elks Teen of the Month he said, “ I feel very honored. It has never been my first thought to be recognized for my service – I just do it. So, it is nice to be validated by such a giving organization.
Isaac is involved in everything! He is the ASB President and has done a tremendous job of organizing events and helping to make this school year a truly memorable one. Isaac has been a class officer all four years of high school and his list of activities and honors fill an entire sheet of paper.
Isaac also participates in Band and is the Alto Sax section leader – of course he is the leader, where else would he be! He is also in Lion Crew – a group dedicated to helping underclassmen fit into school and have a mentor to look to if they have issues. So besides running the school, participating in Band and helping underclassmen he also is in National Honor Society due to his academics. Isaac exemplifies the Elks Teen spirit.
Isaac plans on getting a degree in creative writing and philosophy so that he can become a screenwriter in addition to being a creative director.
His best quality according to him is his ability to communicate and find interest in anyone and anything. He loves people and this makes it his best quality because a leader needs to have the skill of empathy and be able to understand where people come from.
Isaac loves writing as well as planning events. He also enjoys volunteering. On his resume he proudly notes that he had over 200 hours of volunteer work completed as a Freshman. Not only does he enjoy volunteering he also likes to plan volunteer events!
