Winners of the 2021 Better Business Bureau (BBB) Torch Awards will be announced as part of an online ceremony scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 28, on the BBB Great West + Pacific YouTube page.
Finalists’ applications are now being reviewed by a committee of past winners, represented by CEOs and upper-level managers. The judge's combined votes will determine the winners from each region.
More than 300 applications were submitted by organizations located across BBB Great West + Pacific’s service area. Finalists were selected based on their ability to express a commitment to operational integrity. Each organization was asked to supply responses to prompts focused on their team's character, culture, customer engagement, and community involvement.
BBB Torch Awards are presented based on an organization’s size, the number of years in operation, and their non-profit status, when relevant. Small, Medium, and Large Business of the Year honors will be awarded to companies according to those criteria, along with Charity of the Year recognition and the Spark Award, which is presented to companies that have been in business fewer than five years.
The Small Business Finalists includes St Helens Hemp Works LLC.
ABOUT BBB
For more than 100 years, the Better Business Bureau has been helping people find businesses and charities they can trust. In 2020, people turned to BBB more than 160 million times for BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.2 million businesses and Charity Reports on 11,000 charities, all available for free at BBB.org. There are local, independent BBBs across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, including BBB Great West & Pacific, which serves more than 20 million consumers in Alaska, Central Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Western Wyoming.
