St. Helens Police Department officers are being recognized for their exemplary service, conduct, and life-saving efforts that went above and beyond the normal high standards of their positions.
Officer and Supervisor of the Year
St. Helens Patrol Officer Anthony Boswell has been selected as the St. Helens Police Department Officer of the Year.
Boswell was described as a natural leader who sets a good example for his fellow officers to emulate. He is a field training officer for the St. Helens Police Department, and he has been instrumental in teaching, coaching, and mentoring new officers. He is noted for taking responsibility for his actions and his willingness to handle any task.
Boswell has served as a patrol officer with the St. Helens Police Department for four years. He is a six-year veteran of the United States Army. During his time of service, he received the Army Service Medal, four Army commendation medals, three Army achievement medals, and two overseas ribbons. He was deployed twice, once to Iraq and once to Afghanistan. He still serves as an active National Guard member and recently returned from a deployment to Africa. Boswell was just promoted to sergeant first class in the National Guard.
Detective Corporal Matthew Smith was named the St. Helens Police Department Supervisor of the Year.
Smith was described as someone who lives based on a core set of values that he instills in those around him. His daily interactions reflect his integrity, courage, accountability, respect for others, and excellence. Smith’s can-do attitude is contagious within the department. In his job and supervisory role as detective, he serves the St. Helens community at a level that is unprecedented and is constantly mentoring, coaching, and empowering staff to always strive for excellence in their work.
Smith was hired as a St. Helens patrol officer in July 2020. He was quickly promoted to detective in August 2020 and then again to corporal in December 2020. Smith started his law enforcement career as a cadet and reserve for the Beaverton Police Department before he was hired by the Gervais Police Department in 2002 and then as a patrol officer at the City of Forest Grove Police Department in April 2003. Smith holds a supervisory police certification with the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST), which he earned in 2016. While at Forest Grove, he was awarded the Oregon Peace Officers Association (OPOA) Life Saving Award, FBI Director’s Award of Excellence, OPOA Distinguished Service Award, Employee of the Year twice, Distinguished Service Medal, Medal of Valor, and Meritorious Service Medal.
Officer Commendations
In addition to officer and supervisor of the year, the St. Helens Police Department presented multiple commendations to officers for extraordinary accomplishments in 2021. Commendations are given to recognize exemplary officer conduct that goes beyond the high level of professional conduct expected of St. Helens officers. A Commendations Board reviews and approves the recommendations for commendation. The St. Helens lieutenant oversees the board and additional members include one sergeant and three officers. Department members take turns serving on the board.
Exemplary Service Awards
The Exemplary Service Award is presented to an individual or unit for a singular accomplishment of substance without risk to personal safety but under adverse and difficult conditions.
Detective Dylan Gaston for a child abuse investigation in May 2021 that resulted in the safe removal of multiple victims from a situation involving repeated physical and sexual abuse and the successful arrest of the suspect without incident.
Officers Anthony Boswell, Bryan Cutright, Kolten Edwards, Matthew Molden, Sergeant Jon Eggers, and Corporal Matthew Smith for a shooting investigation in May 2021 that hospitalized one victim and led to the arrest of a suspect after a domestic disturbance.
Officers Anthony Boswell and Luke Marshall for their response to a citizen in distress in September 2021. Officers provided emergency first aid until medical personnel arrived on scene.
Life Saving Awards
The Life Saving Award is given to an officer for an extraordinary act or effort that resulted in the saving of a human life or lives that would have died without the officer’s direct involvement. This may include a situation involving more than routine first aid, steadfast medical intervention, life threatening immediate emergency situations that an officer was not trained or equipped to handle, or heroic physical intervention.
Officers Kolten Edwards and Bryan Cutright in response to a victim with self-inflicted stab wounds in September 2021.
Corporal Dustin King and Officer Terry Massey, Jr. in response to a choking victim which led to cardiac arrest in June 2021.
Corporal Dustin King and Officer Anthony Boswell in response to an accidental opioid overdose which led to cardiac arrest in October 2021.
Corporal Dustin King and Officers Jamin Coy and McKenzie McClure in response to an accidental opioid overdose which led to cardiac arrest in October 2021.
Officer McKenzie McClure in response to an opioid overdose in September 2021.
Officer Adam Raethke in response to an unconscious individual struggling to breath in July 2021.
Service Awards
Two St. Helens officers were also recognized for providing lengthy and distinguished service in special assignments.
Officer Jeremy Howell for eight years of service as the St. Helens School District’s School Resource Officer.
Sergeant Jon Eggers for twenty years of service as the St. Helens Police Department’s K-9 handler.
The honors were presented during the St. Helens Police Department's annual awards banquet ceremony Friday, Dec. 3.
