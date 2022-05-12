All three first-place winners from the St. Helens “If I Were Mayor....” Student Contest have placed first and second at the the Oregon Mayors Association (OMA) state level contest.
Yankton Arthur Academy fourth grader Ellie Luke took first place in the poster category at the state competition.
Columbia County Christian School sixth grader Taylor “Rosie” Parsons placed first in the OMA essay category.
Hayden Stram, a tenth grader who is homeschooled in St. Helens, placed second in the OMA digital media presentation category.
The OMA received 45 entries from 27 participating cities this year for the statewide contest. First place winners at the state level receive $500 and are invited to attend the Oregon Mayors Association Summer Conference at the Best Western Agate Beach Hotel in Newport, Oregon, for an awards luncheon presentation. Second place winners receive $300.
“I am very proud of all three of our local students,” Mayor Rick Scholl said. “They had excellent presentations and that shows in how well they did against other students around the state.”
The “If I Were Mayor...” Student Contest is an annual contest held in partnership with the OMA. Students are asked to share their ideas about what they would do if they were mayor of their city.
There are three categories for the contest: a poster competition for grades 4-5, an essay competition for grades 6-8, and a digital media presentation for high school students. The St. Helens City Council evaluates the local entries based on creativity, clarity/sincerity of thought, proper use of grammar, and subject relevancy. First place winners from the local contest are then sent to OMA for a chance to win at the state level.
In the St. Helens contest, first place winners in each category received $150 cash, and second place winners received a cash prize of $50. All participants are invited to a lunch with Scholl after the contest is complete.
