The following is a release honoring local students.
St. Helens Education Association, the union representing St. Helens School District teachers, is proud to announce the 2019-2020 SHEA scholarship awards.
This year we have four outstanding young students who demonstrate great academic ability, love for children and most importantly want to share themselves with children and become teachers.
This year's winners are Jada Dickerson, Annabelle Robitz, Maggie Wheeldon, and Sarah Bartocci. Each student receives a scholarship valued at $1,000.
Each year the teachers donate money to students who are great scholars, hard workers, leaders in their community and who hopefully want to become future educators.
For more information, contact St. Helens High School at 503-397-1900.
