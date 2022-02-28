St. Helens Police Corporal Dustin King is the 2021 St. Helens Employee of the Year.
King was hired by the City of St. Helens in November 2015 as a patrol officer for the St. Helens Police Department. He was promoted to detective in April 2018 and then to corporal in July 2020.
According to the city's nomination, King is consistently professional and has extraordinary personal and professional integrity.
In 2021, King received three life saving award commendations from the St. Helens Police Department. The Life Saving Award is given to an officer for an extraordinary act or effort that resulted in the saving of a human life or lives that would have died without the officer’s direct involvement. This may include a situation involving more than routine first aid, steadfast medical intervention, life threatening immediate emergency situations that an officer was not trained or equipped to handle, or heroic physical intervention.
King also assisted in rendering emergency aid to an OSP trooper who was critically injured in the line of duty. The nomination noted that King is dependable, takes initiative, and is a team player with a positive attitude.
Award Background
Each year, the City of St. Helens names an employee of the year who consistently goes above and beyond for the public and fellow co-workers.
Nominations are submitted by city employees and then reviewed by a panel of community members to make a final selection. The city assembles the panel of five community members who are not related to the City of St. Helens to be judges. The panel is asked to set aside all bias and judge the nominees solely based on the nominations received, emphasizing the quality of the nomination and employee rather than the quantity of nominations.
The St. Helens Employee of the Year program was implemented in 2013. An employee of the year is someone who consistently exemplifies behaviors that reflect favorably on the city, according to a city release describing the honor.
- The employee goes above and beyond on a regular basis.
- Goes the extra mile to help customers, both internally and externally.
- Responds to inquiries in an efficient and timely manner.
- Regularly participates in employee-related events.
- Puts the city’s interests and the interests of co-workers above their own.
- Has an exemplary attendance record.
- Behaves off duty in a manner that reflects positively on the city since city employees are public officials even outside work.
- Has a positive attitude no matter the circumstances.
- Is noticed by people in and out of the organization.
For more information, contact the City of St. Helens at 503-397-6272.
