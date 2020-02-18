The Columbia County Rotary Club and Columbia City Elementary are pleased to honor Kaylee Olsen as the February Rotary Student of the Month.
Kaylee stands out in our school community as a person that is compassionate towards her classmates and reaches out when they are having a difficult time. As a fifth grade student, she volunteers to set up chairs in music daily and helps younger students walk home. She arrives every day with a smile and a cheerful good morning, which brightens everyone's day.
In addition to her willingness to help throughout the school, Kaylee is a hard-working and accomplished student. Outside of the classroom, Kaylee is a member of an OBOB Team (Oregon Battle of the Books) at Columbia City Elementary.
This year her class participated in a mini boat project that demanded teamwork, responsibility, integrity, and perseverance. Kaylee was part of the Quartermaster group. The Quartermaster's responsibilities include researching ocean currents to determine the launch location, tracking the boat's location, and writing the recovery directions. They translated the instructions into Russian, Chinese, Japanese, and Spanish.
Kaylee aspires to become a police officer when she grows up because, "I just want to help my community," she said.
In her spare time, she loves to read, bake, listen to music, and hang out with her friends. She also loves to travel to places that have natural beauty.
Congratulations, Kaylee!
