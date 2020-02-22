Jeff Green is the RSVP’s Volunteer of the Month for February.
Green was honored with the award during a lunch at the Clatskanie Castle on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Green has been volunteering at the Clatskanie Senior Center for 11 years where he coordinates the Meals on Wheels program. When he’s not delivering meals to the homes of seniors and individuals with disabilities Green serves meals Monday, Wednesday, and Friday to seniors coming to the senior center for lunch. Green is also a handyman for the center who takes care of various projects.
"Volunteering has been a big part of my life for a long time," Green said. "Being in contact with these seniors gives me a different perspective on life. If anyone wanted to volunteer at a senior center, it would be very rewarding. It’s well worth it.”
Clatskanie Senior Center director Joy Green said Green is quite dependable.
“He always fills in," she said. "If a driver for the home delivered meals can’t do it, he does. When school is closed on snow days, we come in and deliver - no matter the weather.”
Congratulations, Jeff!
Columbia County Retired Senior and Volunteer Program (RSVP) is a nonprofit senior support organization located at 270 Columbia Blvd. in St. Helens. The office is open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Call 503-397-5655, or see RSVP's Facebook page at, www.facebook.com/columbiacountyrsvp.
