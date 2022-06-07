Congratulations to Amy Everman, Columbia County RSVP’s Volunteer of the Month for June.
Amy is well liked, and has a very sparkly personality which draws people in, and makes everyone around her smile. Amy volunteers at the Rainier Senior Center serving meals.
“She is so absolutely awesome," Carla Bodenhamer said. "She loves everybody and has a heart of gold. She’s the one you’d want to help – she always has your back. You mention her name and people just smile. Everyone loves her. She never stops working. That girl is just perfection in motion.”
According to Jan Rich, Director for the Rainier Senior Center, "Amy is such a delight. She just brightens this center whenever she comes. She brings her dog Ollie sometimes who is very popular with the center. She also arranged to pick up the cans at Trojan Park for the center. Sometimes she brings in clams for the staff too. It’s hard to keep her down; she’s always doing something. She serves meals at all of our special events like St. Patrick’s Day, Thanksgiving, etc. She always serves at those things because she does such a good job and everyone likes her.”
When asked about her award, Amy said, “I feel wonderful about volunteering. I look forward to it every week. And what a surprise; I can’t believe it! I feel honored. You surprised the heck out of me. I was trying to hold the tears back.”
In addition to volunteering, Amy loves clamming, crabbing, gardening – anything outdoors. She also represented Rainier in the 2016 My Fair Lady Pageant.
Columbia County Retired Senior and Volunteer Program (RSVP) is a nonprofit senior support organization located at 270 Columbia Blvd. in St. Helens. To reach the office, call 503-397-5655, or see RSVP's Facebook page at, www.facebook.com/columbiacountyrsvp.
