Congratulations to Gary Rice, RSVP’s Volunteer of the Month for November.
Gary volunteers for HOPE Food Bank in Rainier, and was busy helping get food ready to help clients needing food for Thanksgiving. Gary and his wife Tonya Higgins like to volunteer together at both HOPE Food Bank, and the Rainier Senior Center home meal delivery program.
Kelly Miller, HOPE Food Bank Director said, “Gary has been just a life saver. He does everything...He’s Garbage Man, Grocery Outlet Man, Client Food Box Man, Stock Man, anywhere we need him. He’s even changed his hours to accommodate our needs, so we really appreciate him.” Rosemary Scandale said, “He comes on Tuesday when the big order comes, and he comes on Wednesday too and stocks shelves before everyone gets there, and continues stocking all day. We really appreciate him.” Gary said, “I love working here. I look forward to every Wednesday.”
Columbia County Retired Senior and Volunteer Program (RSVP) is a nonprofit senior support organization located at 270 Columbia Blvd. in St. Helens. To reach the office, call 503-397-5655, or see RSVP's Facebook page at, www.facebook.com/columbiacountyrsvp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.