Congratulations to Carla Bodenhamer, Columbia County Retired Senior and Volunteer Program’s (RSVP) 2020 Volunteer of the Year.
In a very difficult year marred by record wildfires, business closures, unemployment, and the pandemic, some lights - like Carla Bodenhamer - still shine bright, according to a release from the RSVP.
During a difficult year when others have had to step down in their volunteering efforts, Bodenhamer has stepped up her efforts to meet the needs of others, according to Columbia County RSVP Director Monica Cade.
“Carla has been actively volunteering with the Rainier Senior Center for 14 years,” Cade said. “When we arrived to present the award to Carla, she was surprised because she assumed we were there to honor someone else, but we think she’s a super star and deserves the recognition!”
According to Cade, Bodenhamer volunteers many hours every month at the front desk greeting visitors to the center, taking their temperature, and signing them in. Local seniors are also able to order lunch from the center, and when they drive up for curbside delivery, Bodenhamer brings the meal out to their car.
“She coordinates the Meals on Wheels drivers and fills in when needed to deliver meals out to homes too,” Cade said. “Carla completes all the paperwork for Columbia Action Team (CAT), watches the gift shop when needed, and also serves on the center’s board as the secretary.”
Bodenhamer represented Rainier in the 2018 My Fair Lady Pageant and was crowned queen. She spent the following year helping RSVP honor other volunteers and veterans throughout the county.
Rainier Senior Center Director Jan Rich said Bodenhamer also goes to the Beaverton Costco for the center when the regular Costco employee can’t deliver.
“Carla does a little bit of everything,” Rich said.
Columbia County Retired Senior and Volunteer Program (RSVP) is a nonprofit senior support organization located at 270 Columbia Blvd. in St. Helens. To reach the office, call 503-397-5655, or see RSVP's Facebook page at, www.facebook.com/columbiacountyrsvp.
