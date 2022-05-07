Connie Leadham is the Columbia County Retired Senior and Volunteer Program (RSVP) Volunteer of the Month for April.
Leadham is one of many RSVP volunteers that staff the reception desk at the Columbia County Courthouse.
"She welcomes visitors with her warm smile, answers questions, and helps direct them where they need to go," according to a release from RSVP.
The 2021 My Fair Lady court assisted in recognizing Leadham, along with Columbia County Commissioner Casey Garrett, 2018 MFL Princess Patty St. John, and 2016 MFL Queen Dena Chesney.
Leadham said she was very surprised to be recognized.
“It’s marvelous! I like to be out in the community and share a smile or a good word,” she said.
Leadham also shared her advice to other seniors that are thinking about volunteering in their community.
“Get out, get dressed, and go meet someone,” she said.
“You never know what type of friends you’ll make," RSVP’s Court House Team Leader Patty St. John said.
Leadham also volunteered for years with Community Meals helping to serve hot meals to anyone that was hungry or lonesome.
"Thank you, Connie, for always reaching out to help make others days a little brighter," the RSVP release states.
Columbia County Retired Senior and Volunteer Program (RSVP) is a nonprofit senior support organization located at 270 Columbia Blvd. in St. Helens. To reach the office, call 503-397-5655, or see RSVP's Facebook page at, www.facebook.com/columbiacountyrsvp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.