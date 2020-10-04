Beverly Eagle is the recipient of Columbia County's Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) Volunteer of the Month award for September.
According to Columbia Pacific Food Band Program Manager Rennee Shelby, Beverly is one of the people she can call when other volunteers are on vacation or sick.
“She’s a great worker and always has a smile and a great attitude," Shelby said. "She’s always willing to dig in and do whatever needs to be done. She’s on my extra board, and always fills in when someone is gone. She gets to work with everyone, and is really reliable.”
“If you’re busy, she just jumps in," Patty St. John, another food bank volunteer said. "She’s a really nice person.”
Beverly has been volunteering for the Columbia Pacific Food Bank since 2016.
“I was a volunteer on a regular basis for a long time and then took some time off, and now I’m an on-call person and that suits me just fine," Beverly said. "I really like working with everyone here. It’s always fun to come here, and we laugh a lot. It leaves me time for my grandkids and to garden.”
Congratulations, Beverly!
About Columbia County RSVP
The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) provides opportunities for people 55 and over to make a difference in their community through volunteer service. RSVP volunteers contribute anywhere from a few to over forty hours a week, serving through schools, day care centers, police departments, and other nonprofit and public organizations to help meet critical community needs.
For more information about RSVP, call 503-397-5655.
