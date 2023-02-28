St. Helens Police Officer Adam Raethke is Officer of the Year and Sgt. Jon Eggers is the St. Helens Police Department Supervisor of the Year.

St. Helens Police Department officers, partner agencies, and community members were honored at an annual St. Helens police awards banquet ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 26. The commendations presented at the banquet recognized officers and community members for their exemplary service, conduct, and life-saving efforts that went above and beyond the normal high standards of their positions.

Officer and Supervisor of the Year

Officer of the Year

Officer Adam Raethke is the SHPD Officer of the Year.
Supervisor of the Year

St. Jon Eggers is the SHPD Supervisor of the Year.
