The Scappoose Rural Fire District (SRFPD) held its annual awards banquet on Saturday, April 1.
This was the first awards banquet to be hosted by the fire district since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The fire district had approximately 60 of its members and families in attendance, according to a district brief.
- Volunteer of the Year- Henry Oberbarnscheidt and Battalion Chief Mike Greisen
- Firefighter of the Year- Paul Liebig
- EMS Responder of the Year- Katy Curio
- Officer of the Year- LT. Brian Dubois
- Chiefs Award- Division Chief Josh Marks, Division Chief Miguel Bautista, LT. Rob Anderson Finance Administrator Maria Heath and Finance Administrator (Ret.) Janine Salisbury
District officials said they hope to be able to continue their annual get-together as they did before the pandemic.
"I wish we had more opportunities to recognize all the efforts from everyone at The Scappoose Fire District. We are thrilled to be able to recognize these individuals who have gone above and beyond what we typically ask of our membership," Fire Chief Jeff Pricher said. "I hope that when you see these individuals in our community that you too can take a quick second to thank each one for all their efforts."
