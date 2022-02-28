Adam Wies has been selected as the Les Schwab Tireless Teacher Award.
According to a release from the St. Helens School District detailing anonymous comments, Adam Wies is a Plymouth High School teacher who works hard to connect with kids while helping them to become stellar writers and creative thinkers. He provides fascinating and thought-provoking material for his students to share and debate.
Adam strives to guide students towards excellence in who they can become and is a fun, energetic individual who adds a spark to our school. Adam has a heart for people and cares deeply about his students, colleagues, and the families he serves.
Adam perseveres even when things get tough. I cannot think of anyone more deserving than Adam for this award.
Wies is in his sixth year with the St. Helens School District.
The award is a partnership between the St. Helens Les Schwab Tire Center and the St. Helens School District to honor local teachers for their service.
