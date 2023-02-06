Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

St. Helens High School is pleased to announce that Tyler Tolles has been selected as the December Elks Student of the Month.

Tyler is an outstanding young man who excels as a student, athlete, and community member. When Tyler learned he had received this award, he stated, It is good to be recognized for this award; many other students qualify as well." Tyler's response is not unexpected, as he is a very humble soul who cares about others and their feelings.

As a student, Tyler is constantly learning and participating in what is happening. According to one teacher, Mr. Meeuwsen, Tyler is just outstanding, he wants to learn and is interested in the world around him and how it works, he is the type of student that makes it fun to be a teacher." Tyler's work is excellent as well, and his responses to questions are always thoughtful and engaging. Tyler helps to make a classroom a better place to be.

