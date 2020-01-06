The St. Helens VFW Post has selected Ryan Garner, 17, and 7th grader Joshua David Nonamaker, as essay contest winners.
Garner was honored as the Post and District winner of the Voice of Democracy contest. He has qualified to compete in the state title competition. The St. Helens VFW post also selected Nonamaker who was honored as the Post's Patriot Pen Essay Contest winner.
The theme of both essay contests was “What Makes America Great."
