The Oregon Winegrowers Association (OWA) has presented U.S. Senator Ron Wyden with the Oregon Wine Leadership Award.
The award is given in recognition of outstanding leadership in promoting the Oregon wine industry through public policy initiatives.
“Senator Wyden has demonstrated time and again his commitment to supporting Oregon’s home-grown wine industry that is delivering significant economic activity and employment in the state," Alex Sokol Blosser, OWA President and Co-President and Winemaker at Sokol Blosser Winery in Dayton, said in presenting the award. "We are excited to share our appreciation for his tireless support for our growers and wineries, particularly as we face strong headwinds in 2021 and beyond.”
According to the association, Wyden’s record of supporting the Oregon wine industry is lengthy. In Dec. 2021, Congress made permanent federal excise tax credits for wineries first introduced by Wyden in 2015, recognizing the need to support craft producers during a challenging time.
Nearly two-thirds of Congress signed on to co-sponsor Wyden's Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act. The association said as chair and ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee, Wyden has undertaken efforts to modernize the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB), cutting regulatory red tape and ensuring TTB responsiveness to industry needs.
Wyden has called for disaster assistance to aid winegrape growers amid a destructive 2020 wildfire season, having supported disaster funding in prior wildfire years. According to the association, Wyden pushed to remove trade barriers to allow American wines to compete in international markets, and supported funding for key farm bill programs.
Wyden said he is honored to be presented with the award.
“The teamwork with our state’s winegrowers on trade, taxes, wildfire relief and so many other issues has always proved a great example of the Oregon Way of finding solutions that create good jobs," Wyden said. "That has been especially true over the past year with all of its public health and economic challenges."
Background
After years of robust growth, in 2020 economic activity in Oregon related to wine fell more than 20% to $5.7 billion due to the COVID-19 pandemic and devastating wildfire season.
Jobs related to the wine industry's presence in Oregon fell 28% to 28,782 with a 23% decrease in wages. The latest figures from 2019 show licensed wineries in Oregon now number 908 with 1,297 vineyards throughout the state.
For more information about the Oregon Winegrowers Association, visit www.oregonwinegrowers.org
