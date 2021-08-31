You may have seen the hundreds of runners and walkers passing along Highway 30 in Columbia County last Friday and Saturday participating in the annual Hood to Coast relay race.
Oregon State Police report that five of the participants suffered minor injuries following a traffic crash along the race route near Sandy.
OSP said the five runners were riding in a van when it was struck by an alleged DUII driver.
At approximately 11:30 on Aug. 27, an OSP Lieutenant working the Hood to Coast relay was dispatched to Highway 26 at Cherryville Drive, just outside of Sandy. The location is near one of the exchange points for the relay event.
According to the OSP report, participants of the race driving in a beige SUV were traveling westbound preparing to make a lawful turn onto Cherryville Drive when a green pickup operated by Troy McClaflin, 51, of Boring, was westbound pulling a trailer. OSP investigators said McClaflin failed to realize the vehicle was slowing and turning and he ran into the SUV.
The five runners in the SUV all suffered minor injuries and were taken from the scene by Hood to Coast staff.
McClaflin was arrested for driving while impaired and transported to the hospital. He was cited for DUII and released at the hospital.
The Hood to Coast relay travels from Mt. Hood to Seaside along the Oregon Coast. The event attracts thousands of runners from all over the world.
