It is billed as the most popular and largest running and walking relay race in the world and the annual Providence Hood and Portland To Coast Relay is set for this weekend.

Passing Through Columbia County

The Hood To Coast route brings racers and walkers through portions of Columbia County, including St. Helens.

The event draws participants from over 40 countries and is known as the Mother of All Relays. The Hood To Coast takes 12-member relay teams 199 miles running or 130 miles walking from the iconic top of Mount Hood to the beaches of the Pacific Ocean, according to the event's website.

Finishing

The courses ends at Seaside along the Oregon Coast.

Participants are expected to pass through portions of Columbia County.

