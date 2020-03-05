St. Helens is one of three Oregon communities in the running to receive funding for an all-abilities playground through a partnership with Portland Trail Blazers and Moda Health.
According to a release from the City of St. Helens, if the City wins the community vote, the Moda Assist Program will donate $20 for every basketball assist made by the Trail Blazers this season to St. Helens to install an all-abilities playground at McCormick Park.
Community residents and other may vote for St. Helens at www.nba.com/blazers/assist.
Voting closes Wednesday, April 1.
Each person can vote once per day by email address. Verification of a valid email address needs to occur in order for a vote to count. Duplicate votes from the same person in the same day will not be counted. Duplicate votes from the same person, even using a different email address, in the same day will not be counted.
McCormick Park is the largest and most popular park in the City of St. Helens, attracting locals and park users from the entire Columbia County region, according to a release from the Portland Trailblazers.
The Park is approximately 80 acres and hosts a number of recreational opportunities. Despite the recreation facilities that attract thousands of visitors annually, McCormick Park’s only playground equipment was installed over 20 years ago.
Due to its heavy usage and age, certain elements of the original set have been removed due to safety concerns.
The partnership with the Moda Assist Program would allow the city to leverage limited funding to install brand new playground equipment for children ages 2-12.
Astoria and Sandy are the other two cities in the Blazer-Moda Health partnership project.
