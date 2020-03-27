With just days to go in the competition, the city of St. Helens was in the lead as of March 24, for winning funding to build an all-inclusive playground at McCormick Park, at 475 S 18th Street.
The program through the Moda Health and the Portland Trailblazers is ongoing, despite the suspension of the NBA season, according to a press release from the Moda Center.
Te joint effort between the Blazers and Moda Health, is to promote active, healthy lifestyles for children. While the season was still ongoing, the opportunity was that for every court assist, $20 would be donated to fund an all-abilities playground for one community in Oregon.
St. Helens is one of three communities in the running, along with Astoria and Sandy. This is the seventh year of the program.
As of March 24, St. Helens was in the lead, with 33,765 votes, with Sandy not far behind with 28,330 votes, and Astoria with 1,438 votes. Votes are updated approximately once every half hour. Voting opened on March 5 and will continue until April 2.
People can vote by going to trailblazers.com/assist and then voting for their community. People can vote once per day.
Until March 4, the Portland Trail Blazers had accumulated 1,265 assists.
“We are still asking our community to vote for St. Helens on a daily basis for this great opportunity to obtain additional funding to go towards new all-inclusive playground equipment for McCormick Park,” St. Helens Public Works Director Sue Nelson told The Chronicle by email.
The partnership with the Moda Assist Program would allow the city to leverage limited funding to install brand new playground equipment for children ages 2-12.
McCormick Park is the largest and most popular park in the City of St. Helens, attracting locals and park users from the entire Columbia County region, according to a release from the Portland Trailblazers.
The Park is approximately 80 acres and hosts a number of recreational opportunities. Despite the recreation facilities that attract thousands of visitors annually, McCormick Park’s only playground equipment was installed over 20 years ago.
Due to its heavy usage and age, certain elements of the original set have been removed due to safety concerns.
The Chronicle will continue to monitor the voting and have the finally tally when the program ends.
