Smoke and flames southwest of Scappoose brought firefighters to the scene of a house fire off Rocky Point Drive, just east of Skyline Boulevard in unincorporated Multnomah County.
According to Tualatin Valley Fire Fire and Rescue (TVFR), at 3 a.m. this morning, a caller to 911 in the area reported to dispatchers that they could see a house fully engulfed in flames
Based on the description from the caller, the incident was immediately upgraded to a first alarm in order to bring adequate resources to the remote, wooded location. Firefighters from TVFR, Portland Fire & Rescue and Hillsboro Fire & Rescue were dispatched to the scene.
First-incoming crews from Portland Fire & Rescue arrived to find a house fully involved in flames with one occupant outside who sustained non-life-threatening injuries while exiting their home.
Firefighter-medics began rendering aid to the patient while medics from American Medical Response were dispatched to the scene in order to take over medical care and transport them to Legacy Emanuel Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.
Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained primarily to the house and adjacent vegetation, while preventing it from spreading to the nearby densely wooded area. Due to the remote location of the house, there were no fire hydrants in the area, requiring water to be shuttled to the scene by water tenders. Crews also had to contend with a downed power line near the house.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown; a TVF&R fire investigator is on scene. Unfortunately, the house is a total loss due to excessive fire damage.
TVF&R was assisted by Portland Fire & Rescue, Washington County Consolidated Communications Agency, Portland Bureau of Emergency Communications, American Medical Response, Portland General Electric, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.