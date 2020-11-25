A pet dog is being credited for alerting a homeowner to a house fire and likely saving his life, according to Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR).
CRFR crews rushed to the scene of the residential house fire on Canaan Road in Deer Island Monday night. The 911 call came in as smoke in the house and the single occupant along with his dog went outside and waited for firefighters to arrive.
Firefighters found a fire in the upstairs converted attic space, according to a CRFR Facebook post. There was extensive damage to the upper level and moderate smoke and water damage to the first floor.
CRFR said the residents dog, Bolt, alerted the sleeping owner to the smoke as the fire began and likely saved his owners life.
The cause of the blaze and estimated amount of damaged had not been released by investigators as of Wednesday morning, Nov. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.