UPDATE 12:22 P.M.: From the Columbia River Fire & Rescue Facebook page:
"Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in a residence in the 300 block of S. 7th Street. There are two people being evaluated but there are no serious injuries reported.
The fire started in an exterior structure and moved to the main home. Crews will be on scene working to control and overhaul. Please stay away from the area while we are on scene working. The area of between S. 4th and S. 8th and Old Portland Road is currently closed to traffic."
_ _ _ _ _ _
The Chronicle was informed of a fully-engulfed house fire at 305 S 7th Street in St. Helens at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3.
On scene, many fire units as well as police units were present to put out the fire and direct foot and vehicle traffic. A few resident volunteers were also directing traffic away from the scene, and traffic on both sides of S. 7th Street was blocked, with drivers taking alternative routes around the scene of the fire.
This is an ongoing story. Please check back here and in Wednesday's print edition for updates.
