Affordable housing is one of the key economic issues in Columbia County.
The supply-and-demand balance is finally tipping in favor of would-be buyers, as new housing is now being built in St. Helens and The Chronicle finds a new project proposed for Scappoose.
Plans for a 48-lot subdivision in Scappoose are under public review.
Pioneer Design Group, Inc., a design firm representing David Weekly Homes, held an informational session on Feb. 15 describing plans for Buxton Ranch, the new 17-acre development for an R1, or Low-Density Residential zone, within Scappoose city limits.
The building site, located on the south side of SW J.P. West Road between SW 4th Street and SW Jobin Road, is currently vacant except for an old barn/storage building, according to a letter penned by Pioneer Design Group Planning Manager Wayne Hanson.
Lots will range in size from 3,410 to 13,083 square feet, with 428,500 of the total 753,950 in square footage (56%) consisting of open space tracts and parks.
According to the letter, the purpose of the informational session held last week was to “provide an informal opportunity for the surrounding property owners/residents to review the proposal” and consider issues “before the formal application is turned into the City.”
The development will be made accessible via a new internal local street (Eggleston Lane), allowing the future extension of the property.
“Because Eggleston Lane will temporarily be a dead-end street, an interim turn-around has been provided at the south end,” the letter reads.
Hanson stated in his letter that the applicant is also taking steps to comply with the Scappoose Land Use and Development Code by correcting Base Flood Elevation to compensate for changes to the drainage basin.
Once the land use application is submitted, the proposal will move to the city planning commission for the project’s review and approval.
The city will then decide whether to issue the permit within 120 days.
Follow this developing story at thechronicleonline.com and in Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.