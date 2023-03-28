St. Helens newest housing community, Broadleaf Arbor, is moving in its first wave of tenants this month and expects to see new residents each month until the project’s completion in October.

The Development

This sky-high photo illustrates the walk-up style apartment buildings, town homes, a senior housing building, and a central community and resident services building that make up the 11-building complex.

Construction began in August 2021. More than a year and a half later, the first tenants are moving into Building E as part of Broadleaf Arbor’s plan to move in people in phases as each building is finished, according to the Communications Manager for Broadleaf Arbor, Jena Green. Building E is the first building for residential use; however, the Community Building and Resident Services/Management offices have been open since February.

The overall housing development is made up of 16 acres and 239 one, two, and three-bedroom homes available to individuals and families. Located at 2250 Gable Road at the intersection of Gable Road and Columbia River Highway, the housing community seeks to serve residents of all ages and backgrounds.

