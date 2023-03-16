The St. Helens City Council has announced the winners of the 2023 If I Were Mayor Student Contest at the Council’s March 15, 2023, regular session meeting.

The Winners

2023 If I Were Mayor Student Contest participants and winners at St. Helens City Council Regular Session meeting on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. From left to right, Kali Ann Dovel, Japhy McMartin, St. Helens Mayor Rick Scholl, Lilly De Roia, and Luke De Roia.

The If I Were Mayor Student Contest is an annual contest held in partnership with the Oregon Mayors Association (OMA).

The City was pleased to receive a record number of entries this year. There were 12 poster submittals for grades 4-5, two essay submittals for grades 6-8, and 23 digital presentations for grades 9-12, representing a total of 42 student participants.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What are your plans for Spring Break?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.