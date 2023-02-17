The Oregon Health Authority OHA) reports that following the first year of the Oregon Tobacco Retail License Program inspections of more than 500 businesses around the state, 25% of them illegally sold tobacco products to underage buyers.

The Oregon Tobacco Retail License Program was established Jan. 1, 2022 designed to improve retailer compliance with the state’s tobacco retail sales laws, including making sure retailers aren't selling commercial tobacco to people younger than 21.

Illegal Tobacco Salkes

The program inspected more than 500 businesses around the state and found that 25% of them illegally sold tobacco products to underage buyers.

The licensing program was created to increase retailer knowledge of, and compliance with, federal and state laws regulating the sale of commercial tobacco and vaping products.

