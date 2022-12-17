Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Oregon and the counties in Northwest Oregon saw increases in their annual average wages from 2020 to 2021.

Wages

Data are available for only part of the year, but for the first half of 2022 wages were on trend to increase 1.9% over the year statewide.

Overall, the average wage for the entire state increased by $4,097 (6.8%) over the year. The increases in the average wages in the five counties of Northwest Oregon ranged from 5.8% in Tillamook County to 8.7% in Lincoln County.

Increases in wages of this much are unusual. From 2010 through 2020 wages increased by an average of 3.7% per year for all of Oregon. The average annual increases in Northwest Oregon ranged from 3.0% in Benton County to 3.7% in Tillamook County over the same time.

