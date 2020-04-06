The following is a release from the South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce concerning the coronavirus pandemic and its impact of the Chamber's operations.
The South Columbia County Chamber Board has been closely monitoring the current situation as it affects the Chamber of Commerce.
Due to a near depletion of funds, The South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has decided to lay off the executive director and reduce our operations until further notice.
This will give us the opportunity to save current resources and plan for a post COVID-19 Chamber. This decision was not one we took lightly. We know that as a voice for economic growth and support in S. Columbia County businesses look to us for guidance, education, and resources.
Currently, the majority of the Chamber’s revenue comes from membership fees. With so many businesses struggling to stay open right now we realize that businesses also need to closely monitor their resources. With this in mind we expect memberships to decline.
March 31, 2020 was Chrissy Marquardt’s last day as executive director. The board would like to thank Chrissy for a fantastic job! Chrissy has spent the past eight months generating energy and new interest in the Chamber. Chrissy put a lot of work into the Chamber 2.0 plan to grow and diversify our revenue streams.
This 12-18 month plan was just at the beginning stages of implementation.In the interim, the Chamber will utilize it’s Chamber Ambassadors and volunteers to accomplish some of the day-to-day duties. The Chamber Board of Directors will provide updates once we have a better idea of the longer-term economic impact of COVID-19 on our business community.
We will also research grant funding options to help us continue our mission.The South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce is a 501c6 organization that serves businesses in Scappoose, Vernonia, St. Helens and Columbia City Oregon through its mission of providing resources,education, connectivity, and legislative advocacy.
Best regards,
Hope Wirta
President
S. Columbia County Chamber of Commerce
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.