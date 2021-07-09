The Oregon Marine Board has approved project funding designed to improve the Scappoose Bay Marina.
The grant will pay for consultant services for design, engineering and permitting. The Board approved $87,500.00 in Boating Facility Grant funds and $87,500.00 Waterway Access Grant funds combined with $175,000.00 of applicant match. The total project cost is $350,000.00, according to the Oregon Marine Board.
The funding will cover the design engineering and permitting for boat ramp maintenance, dock improvements, and upland improvements at the marina that will provide a better experience for both our motorized and non-motorized users, according to the Port of Columbia County’s Public Relations Representative Gina Sisco.
“The specific projects will depend on how successful we are with our permitting,” Sisco said. “We would like to add more dock space for kayak launching and provide a new paddle craft unloading and staging area that is away from the sidewalk and vehicle travel area.”
The current staging areas for kayakers and other non-motorized users are not well defined and can be in conflict with the motorized users at the boat ramp, according to Sisco.
“This, along with additional parking lot changes for improved traffic flow, will help to alleviate some of the congestion we have been seeing in the marina launch lane and parking lot,” she said. “We also want to build new ADA parking stalls that are closer to the docks to provide better access for those users.”
Sisco said the projects are designed to embrace the growing popularity of the marina.
“During the busy season of May-September, it is not uncommon for the marina to have upwards of 2,000 visitors per weekend, and the marina was not originally constructed to handle this number of users,” she said. “By making repairs to the boat launch and expanding access and capacity for paddle craft users, we can reduce congestion and increase safety at the marina.”
The current grant is for design engineering and permitting. Sisco said construction will not take place until the permitting process is complete and additional grant funding for the construction is secured.
The Scappoose Marina is located at 57420 Old Portland Road in Warren. For more information, call 503-397-2888.
