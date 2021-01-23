A $7.5 mullion highway project that will enhance safety on U.S. 30 between Scappoose and St. Helens will begin in early March, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).
The Highway 30 Millard and Bennett Roads Safety Project will make changes to both intersections to reduce the number of serious crashes. The project is a collaborative effort between the ODOT, Columbia County and the local communities to make this section of road safer.
What the project is designed to accomplish
- Increase the turning radius of the right turn lane from U.S. 30 to Bennett Road by widening and restriping the roadway near the intersection
- Restrict left turns onto U.S. 30 from Bennett Road by creating a median
- Add a traffic signal at U.S. 30 and Millard Road and widening Millard to provide access to U.S. 30 that will relieve traffic pressure
- Upgrade the rail crossings at both Bennett and Millard Roads
This section of U.S. 30 was once part of a safety corridor that was designated in 2010 but decommissioned in 2014 because of a reduced number of serious crashes. The safety corridor designation also enabled ODOT and the local community to engineer a solution to safety concerns with turning issues at the intersections. This $7.5 million project addresses those concerns, according to ODOT.
During construction, travelers can expect some delays and lane closures. However, U.S. 30 traffic will not be detoured. Construction is expected to be completed by October 1.
County Road Projects Ahead
Three federally-funded road repair projects are in various stages of completion in Columbia County.
The projects are related to damage from a storm that occurred in 2015 and funded through Federal Highways Emergency Relief, Assistant Public Works Director Tristan Wood said.
The projects were initially discussed in 2016, and now road closures are proposed to complete the projects in the coming months and years. The three projects concern a slide area between Scappoose and Vernonia; a slide between Meissner and Fern Hill; and a bundle of culverts needed along Bennett Road, Fern Hill Road and Apiary Road.
The Meissner Road project addresses a drop of between 12-18 inches of slide following the the 2015 storm.
“This is an active slide from the 1996 storm event that was unable to be repaired because the funding ran out,” Wood said.
It requires a four-week road closure to expedite construction and cut down on the cost. The proposed road closure is to allow the contractor to excavate and remove slide material.
“This boulder-cable project will improve the site and should prevent future sliding from happening,” Wood said.
The Meissner project will go out to bid in October with construction planned for summer of 2022 and work completed by fall of 2022. If conditions change the work could be completed sooner, Wood said. The road closure will require full removal of both traffic lanes.
The Fern Hill slide repair work won’t require a road closure and work will be completed under traffic control. The project is linked with the Meissner project and they will be bid together and much of the work will be done with a subsurface drain and paving. Wood said the work could begin before the Meissner project, but expects the projects to be coordinated with a completion date of fall 2022.
The culvert projects are also planned to go out for bid in October, with work expected from July 1 to Sept. 15 of 2022.
On Bennett Road there will be a six-week closure and an approximately 1.5-mile detour using Highway 30. The Fern Hill Road culvert work closure will also be a six-week closure, with a 10-mile detour using Pelham Hill Road to Apiary Road. These two six-week closures will save an estimated $400,000 in project costs.
Apiary Road, around milepost 12.2, will be use a pipe ram approach and traffic is not expected to be impacted. Apiary Road at milepost 17.4, however, will need to close for four weeks for a bridge to be installed. A bridge at the site is required by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
“The bridge is a cheaper option, and honestly a better environmental option,” Wood said.
The Columbia County Board of Commissioners reviewed Wood's report during a regular commission public meeting in late December.
For updates and information about the status of the county projects, visit columbiacountyor.gov/departments/PublicWorks.
For more information about the Highway 30 project, visit the project web site at https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=21459
