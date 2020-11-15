Two small rural communities in Columbia County are slated to received $100,000 each for transportation improvements from the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).
Prescott will receive $100,000 for multiple street improvements. The work includes the intersection of School, Neely, Dwight, Doane, Blakely, Knob Hill and Graham roads; Neely Street: south end approximately 100 feet from intersection with School Street; Blakely Street: 200 feet south of Prescott Beach Drive intersection and extending approximately 200 feet south; Intersection of Doan, Charles (undeveloped) and Riverview streets.
The specific projects are designed to repair and overlay the intersection of School, Neely, Dwight, Doane, Blakely, Knob Hill and Graham roads; align and widen turn radius at the hard corner on south end of Neely Street; repair sunken grade on Blakely Street, repair, widen and overlay intersection of Doan, Charles and Riverview streets.
In Vernonia, $100,000 will be used for multiple street overlays at Spencer Avenue from Highway 47 to north end; Alabama Avenue from Locker Road to Riverside Drive; Weed Avenue from Cougar Street to Umatilla Street. The work also includes asphalt overlay, ADA compliant curb ramp on the north west corner of intersection of Spencer Avenue and Highway 47.
In all, ODOT will distribute $5.2 million for 54 projects statewide through the Keep Oregon Moving program, part of the historic House Bill 2017 funding package.
ODOT and the funding recipients will now enter into agreements for each project.
