The $65 million renovations, including replacing aging portions of St. Helens High School, continue this summer.

Building Demolished

Demolition of a portion of St. Helens High School has been completed at this site on Gable Road.

Demolition in the old A building section has been completed, according to the district’s facilities manager Jared Plahn.

“The contractor is working on installing underground utilities and installing the fire lane,” he said. “Next, we will be building that section of the new building.”

Clatskanie Middle/High School

This photo shows the gutted front office looking out onto the existing courtyard at Clatskanie Middle/High School.
Rainier Jr/Sr High School Bathrooms

Rainier School District Superintendent Joseph Hattrick shows what the new bathrooms will look like, with individual private stalls, as workers in the background prepare the site.
