It’s summer, and time to get outside.
During this month and August the Columbia City Community Library invites you to “Take a Trivia Walk in the Park” through the city’s ten beautiful public parks. Posted in each of the parks is a sign with two Fun Facts: “Did You Know?”
Visitors are encouraged to search out these trivia signs at the following parks: Pixie, Datis, Harvard, Ruth Rose Richardson, Cheryl Young, Carolyn King, Jim Bundy walking trail, Off Leash Dog Park, Veterans’, and the library.
Maps are available at the library and at Columbia City Hall.
The Columbia City Community Library is an all volunteer, self-funded library providing free library services to everyone in Columbia County. It is now open on a limited basis: Mondays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Thursdays 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. The library is located at 2000 2nd St. in Columbia City.
Library Director Cathy Lundberg is overseeing the re-opening by making sure that steps are in place to assure patrons of their safety while using the library.
Face asks are required inside the building and that the number of patrons inside the library at any one time is limited. Lundberg suggests making an appointment to schedule a time by emailing cjl80@hotmail.com, or calling the library during the open hours at, 503-366-8020.
