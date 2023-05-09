The St. Helens High School Wind Ensemble band is heading to Corvallis this week to seek its second consecutive state championship.
The Wind Ensemble is a 36-member auditioned/director recommended ensemble and will compete May 10 at the LaSells Stewart Center on the Oregon State University’s campus. Band Director Noelle Freshner and her band are a close-knit and cohesive group, a byproduct of the continuity of the band’s senior members and Freshner’s commitment to her students.
This is Freshner’s 16th year directing the band, and she said each year is different and brings new challenges. With a big chunk of the band being seniors, Freshner reflected on what the seniors have meant to the group this year.
“This group of seniors was strong from the beginning. I was their beginning band teacher and their intermediate band teacher, and so I could tell from that first year that they were going to be something special,” Freshner said. “They’ve lived up to that expectation. Huge group. They’ve continued through COVID; they didn’t give up. I didn’t lose kids from that class. And they kept working really, really hard.”
Developing success
Senior Andrew Worlitz is one of the band’s 22 seniors and plays the trumpet; he gave some insight into the legacy of success at the school and Freshner’s role in that success.
“I think it is a bit of a legacy. I think one of the main compliments that we get from the judges is that they always like hearing St. Helens’ bands, just because of the way Freshner teaches us,” Worlitz said. “For a while, she was also teaching middle school, so we’d have that consistency of the same teacher, which allowed us to adjust, and she knew all of us and our tendencies in playing, and could work really closely and one-on-one with us to make sure that we improve.”
This year’s set of songs will be a “mountain set,” according to Worlitz. They will open with the robust Mount Everest before diving into the Pavanne as arranged by middle school Band Director (and Noelle Freshner’s husband) Travis Freshner. They will close with Vesuvius, which Worlitz described as a “really strong” piece.
Senior Litia Miller, who plays the oboe and a little bit of French horn, is playing in the Wind Ensemble for the first time this after playing in St. Helens’ developmental concert band last year. Miller is also a student who has had Mrs. Freshner as a teacher since middle school and has grown under her support.
“Something I’ve seen happen every year, just repetitively, is that she’s really supportive. She doesn’t see messing up as a failure; she sees it as a way of growing and learning and becoming a better musician,” Miller said. “I’ve just taken that and tried to push it through my brain that when I fail, it’s not a ‘failure’ necessarily; it’s more of just stepping stones to getting better.”
The team has performed in several concerts throughout the year to prepare them for the end of the season, and the group will be confident going into states after winning first place in the Cowapa League competition.
Developing the band of the future
Senior Crevan Keefe, the lead trombone, is another holdover from last season’s state champions and has taken on the responsibility of helping out some of the younger folks in the band that will take on more significant roles when the seniors graduate.
“A couple of us are in our concert band, so our lower band, and I know I’ve been trying to help them, like there was a kid that wasn’t sure if he wanted to try and move up to Wind Ensemble,” Keefe said. “But I encouraged him, I got him a new mouthpiece so he could open up his sound and stuff. And I think they’re going to be fine, and there’s other people who have been encouraging in other ways too.”
Keefe said that Freshner’s teaching approach has not only helped him improve, but he’s also been able to give the critiques she’s given him to other band members to help them develop. This is Keefe’s sixth year participating in band, but he still hasn’t lost the excitement or the nerves of performing.
“I’m definitely excited, but there’s hard parts in the pieces, so I get nervous at those times, but once I start playing, I kind of lose the nerves,” Keefe said.
Competing at a new level
One of the things that Keefe is most excited about at the state competition is seeing all of the other great music that 4A schools have to offer. After being in the top five in 5A for the last five years, The team won State at the 5A level last season, and Keefe said he is curious about what the new division will offer. Recalling last year’s win brought a smile to his face, and he remembered the emotion of the victory.
“That was... there were people crying; we were so happy,” Keefe said.
For Freshner, winning the competition is more of a secondary goal. With winning being more of a subjective matter, the way in which they compete is more important. Freshner wants the band to play their best and, whatever the result is, be content that they put their best foot forward.
“My goal is to continue to push for excellence. To really work on consistency. Each time that we play through each piece, we need to make sure that everybody remembers to do the things that we’ve worked on,” Freshner said. “Making sure that we’re all being as consistent as possible with how we execute things once we make those decisions. But yet, still making sure that the music breathes and lives and feels like humans are playing it. It can’t be mechanical, but we all have to be on the same page.”
If people feel inclined to support band programs at St. Helens High School, Freshner said donations are always welcome as the band program 6-12 costs around $100,000 a year. Donations can be made at the school or through St. Helens Band Patrons.
