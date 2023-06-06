A federal judge is now reviewing a lawsuit that may determine the fate of a voter-passed law to regulate how Oregonians own firearms and ban ammunition magazines with more than 10 rounds.

Measure 114

The case in federal court seeks to overturn Measure 114, which puts more gun ownership requirements in place for Oregon. Tick Licker Firearms in Salem sells semiautomatic firearms, high-capacity magazines and other weapons.

In November, Oregon voters passed Measure 114, which is intended to help stem the scourge of gun violence and mass shootings and close gaps that allow bad actors to slip through. The measure would require people to get a permit to purchase a firearm, which would require a background check and a safety course. Gun rights advocates challenged it in federal court and in the Harney County Circuit Court, and it hasn’t yet taken effect.

Every year, hundreds of lives are shattered in Oregon from gun violence, suicides or accidental shootings. In 2022, 803 Oregonians visited hospital emergency rooms with firearm-related injuries, according to Oregon Health Authority data. In 2021, 670 people in Oregon died from firearms, according to federal data.

