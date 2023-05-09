Kurtis Austi

Police are asking anyone who believers Kurtis Austin had contact with minors to call detectives at 503-397-3333.

 Courtesy from St. Helens Police

A St. Helens man has been sentenced to jail following multiple convictions related to child sexual abuse.

Kurtis Austin, 32, of St. Helens pleaded guilty in Columbia County Court to multiple sexual charges against a minor.

The guilty plea stems from a five-month investigation by St. Helens police detectives after receiving information that Austin reportedly had sexual contact with a 17-year-old minor in the St. Helens area. Austin was arrested on February 6, 2023.

