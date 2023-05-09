A St. Helens man has been sentenced to jail following multiple convictions related to child sexual abuse.
Kurtis Austin, 32, of St. Helens pleaded guilty in Columbia County Court to multiple sexual charges against a minor.
The guilty plea stems from a five-month investigation by St. Helens police detectives after receiving information that Austin reportedly had sexual contact with a 17-year-old minor in the St. Helens area. Austin was arrested on February 6, 2023.
After his arrest, St. Helens detectives executed search warrants and located multiple child pornography images of the 17-year-old victim in Austin’s possession.
The Columbia County District Attorney’s Office presented the case to a grand jury, and Austin was indicted on multiple charges. Austin pled guilty on May 3 to Attempted Using a Child in Display of Sexually Explicit Conduct, Encouraging Child Sexual Abuse 2, two counts of Sexual Abuse 3, Unlawful Delivery of Marijuana, and Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor.
Austin was sentenced to 190 days in jail and 36 months of probation. His probation includes conditions that he registers as a sex offender, has no contact with minors or be where minors congregate, and that he undergoes sex offender treatment. If he does not comply with the terms of his probation, the court has the option to send Austin to prison for up to three years.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office assisted St. Helens Police detectives in the investigation.
Austin entered his plea May 3.
St. Helens Police detectives encourage anyone with additional information related to Austin having contact with minors to contact Detective Gaston or Detective Smith at 503-397-3333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.