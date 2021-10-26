The debate over political boundaries in Oregon is not over yet.
A redistricting plan adopted by the Oregon Legislature is now under challenge, before the Oregon Supreme Court. Common Sense for Oregon, a nonpartisan, non-profit group, is supporting the filing of a Petition for Review in the Oregon Supreme Court by plaintiffs Patrick Sheehan and Samantha Hazel.
The parties are represented by the Salem law firm, Kevin L. Mannix, P.C.
The law firm states in a release that the petition points out that the Oregon Legislature refused to allow any oral testimony in regard to any redistricting plan except the plans proposed by the legislative Democrats and legislative Republicans. This made the redistricting process a partisan battle because alternative plans submitted by nonpartisan groups were not given full consideration.
The petitioners also challenge the Oregon Legislature’s method of reapportionment, which started with existing district lines and then modified them. This favors incumbent legislators and is directly in opposition to a redistricting law which provides that any plan should not be established to protect incumbents.
“The problem with the Legislative Plan is that it is a partisan plan designed to favor one party and designed to favor incumbents,” said Kevin Mannix, attorney for the plaintiffs. “The Legislature had a balanced plan in front of it, which was fair to all concerned, labeled Equitable Map Oregon, presented by Rebecca Tweed".
Mannix said the Tweed plan met all the legal requirements and should be the approach adopted by the Oregon Supreme Court instead of the Legislature’s plan.
The petition for review and its supporting brief can be found on the Common Sense for Oregon website: commonsensefororegon.org/
