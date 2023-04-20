An escaped inmate from the Cowlitz County Jail has been captured in Columbia County.
At approximately 3 p.m. April 19, suspect Brian Roman was located in the Scappoose area and was taken into custody.
On April 17, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department that an inmate had escaped from custody. Deputies responded to the jail and were informed that inmate Brian Francisco Roman, age 26, of Longview had escaped from custody by impersonating a cellmate who was scheduled to be released that day.
Deputies learned that when a corrections officer went to contact an inmate who was due to be released, all three inmates in the cell were asleep. When the corrections officer called for the inmate, Roman identified himself as that inmate and went with the corrections officer to be processed out of custody. Jail staff stated that Roman and the other inmate have similar physical features.
According to authorities, during the release process, Roman received property belonging to the other inmate and signed paperwork by forging that inmate’s name. Among the property turned over to Roman was the victim inmate’s clothing, keys, and wallet, which contained identification and a debit card. Corrections staff did not realize the wrong inmate had been released until the victim inmate contacted them to inquire about when he was to be released.
The Cowlitz County Prosecutor’s Office had issued a warrant for Roman’s arrest on charges of Escape 2nd Degree, Criminal Impersonation 1st Degree, Forgery, Theft 2nd Degree, and Theft 3rd Degree.
