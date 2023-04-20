An escaped inmate from the Cowlitz County Jail has been captured in Columbia County.

At approximately 3 p.m. April 19, suspect Brian Roman was located in the Scappoose area and was taken into custody.

Back in Custody

Brian Francisco Roman.

On April 17, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department that an inmate had escaped from custody. Deputies responded to the jail and were informed that inmate Brian Francisco Roman, age 26, of Longview had escaped from custody by impersonating a cellmate who was scheduled to be released that day.

0
0
1
0
1


Online Poll

Will you be voting in the upcoming Special Election on May 16?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.